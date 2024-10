Signage on the exterior of the Societe Generale SA bank headquarters in the La Defense business district of Paris, France, on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. Societe Generale plans to cut about 900 jobs at its French head office as part of Chief Executive Officer Slawomir Krupa’s plan to cut costs and strengthen capital. Photographer: Benjamin Girette/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Societe Generale SA is revamping its top leadership, with Deputy Chief Executive Officer Philippe Aymerich and Chief Financial Officer Claire Dumas relinquishing their roles.

The lender announced the changes in a statement on Thursday along with third-quarter results.

SocGen appointed Leopoldo Alvear as new CFO, effective January 7.

