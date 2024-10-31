Stellantis Revenue Plunges on Lower Shipments in Europe and US

(Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV’s third-quarter revenues slumped 27% as the automaker’s shipments declined in most of its major markets.

Net revenues fell to €33 billion ($35.8 billion), Stellantis said Thursday, missing analyst projections for a €35.9 billion result. Shipments were down in regions including Europe and North America, where the company is working to shrink bloated inventory.

Stellantis has been grappling with product recalls and shrinking market share in the US after raising prices more than peers. Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares has struck a defiant tone since a disastrous profit warning last month, pledging fixes and replacing executives including his finance chief. The company on Thursday confirmed its lowered guidance.

Earlier this month, the owner of the Jeep and Fiat brands reported declining third-quarter vehicle shipments, led by a 36% drop in the key North American market. Stellantis on Thursday said it reduced its US dealer inventories by more than 80,000 units in the four months through October.

The manufacturer cited robust demand for new models including the Citroën C3 and the Peugeot 3008, adding it will offer 40 fully electric models in Europe this year. Still, it pointed to product delays and pricing pressures in its home region.

“While the third-quarter actions address the short-term inventory issues in the US market, and new models may help Stellantis stabilize its sales in 2025, we still need a new longer-term strategy,” Citi analyst Harald Hendrikse wrote in a note to clients earlier this month.

