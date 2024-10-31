Wendy’s Meal Deals, Humorous Offers Fail to Spark Growth

(Bloomberg) -- Wendy’s Co. narrowed its full-year sales outlook after quarterly same-store sales rose less than analysts expected, with value meals and tongue-in-cheek promotions sparking less interest than anticipated.

Overall sales should increase about 3% this year, the low end of its earlier forecast of as much as 5%, the company said in a statement Thursday. Same-store sales, a metric tracking stores open for at least 15 months, increased 0.2% in the third quarter. Analysts were calling for much faster growth.

Wendy’s has sought to stoke growth by boosting its breakfast and late-night businesses, including with deals and increased advertising, while seeking to recruit more users to its digital app. Customer counts declined in the quarter, Wendy’s said, highlighting that the burger chain needs to do more to entice diners saddled with high inflation.

The company’s revenue surpassed expectations, while earnings per share were roughly in line.

Wendy’s shares rose 4.3% this year through Wednesday’s close, compared to a 22% increase for the S&P 500 Index.

