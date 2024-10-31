What 15 Experts Are Drinking on Election Night, Win or Lose

(Bloomberg) -- If there’s one thing a lot of people need to get through America’s extended, intense election cycles, it’s a drink. That’s especially true this year, in what poll averages forecast will be the closest election in US history. It’s almost certainly going to be a long night—it could very well be a long week.

To the rescue: Bartenders, sommeliers and drinks experts, who for years have helped voters celebrate and despair as the results come in. In Downtown Miami, at the party-friendly ViceVersa bar, co-owner Valentino Longo will be pushing a low-ish-alcohol drink. “We like to say that there is no wrong time for an aperitivo, whether early in the evening or as a nightcap,” he says. “Which is beneficial on what will probably be a long night.”

Bobby Stuckey, co-founder of Frasca Hospitality Group in Boulder, Colorado, is closing his five restaurants on Nov. 5. “We want teams to be able to take the time to vote.” But having served voters on many prior election nights, he will be monitoring the results with his beverage of choice, an Italian white from Friuli. “My wife, Danette, and I will enjoy a great bottle of Murva Malvasia with some sushi. And, for the record, the bottle is a Magnum, in case it is a late-night watching results.”

One thing the pros who are working confidently predict is that they’ll be busy. “We expect to see an uptick in sales at the distillery and at our bar, especially this coming Monday and Tuesday,” says Ann Marshall, co-founder of High Wire Distilling in Charleston. South Carolina only recently passed a law allowing for liquor stores to be open on Election Day, she notes. “We’re hearing from our friends at liquor stores that they expect an increase in traffic, too, with an emphasis on higher-end spirits.”

At mixers company El Guapo Bitters in New Orleans, there’s already been a notable spike in sales, with people stocking up. “We’ve seen a 56% increase in online sales this October compared to October 2023, as people ready themselves for a long election season,” reports founder Christa Cotton.

Well, let’s get to it. Here’s what some top beverage experts will be drinking on Nov. 5—whether their team is triumphant or the evening, for them, ends in tragedy.

Valentino LongoCo-owner, ViceVersa, Miami

If it’s a win: “I’m really drawn to the Inventine (inventive) category from the cocktail menus created in the 1930s by Italian painter and writer Fortunato Depero and other Futurist artists. This category was designed to inspire new ideas and clear minds. I’ll be making a variation on the Inventina with Moscato d’Asti, blood orange liqueur and pineapple-infused Campari.”If it’s a loss: “It’s still important to remain optimistic and hopeful for the future. There’s another Futurist cocktail that I think would be perfect for this scenario. I’ll be drinking a riff on the Decisione with Rum, Barolo Chinato and fluffy tangerine juice.”

Caroline StyneCo-founder and sommelier Lucques Group, Los Angeles

If it’s a win: “Election night is going to be a roller coaster of emotions, so I’ll be drinking a wine that will bring a sense of calm and ease. For me, this takes the form of a full-bodied, dark, concentrated wine, like 2022 Holus Bolus, Presqu’ile Vineyard Syrah from the Santa Maria Valley. This wine shows beautiful black-fruit notes with a core of intense minerality that gives it lift and length. This wine is also aptly named, as Holus Bolus literally means ‘everything all at once,’ which is basically how I will be feeling on that night.”If it’s a loss: “The same, just more of it!”

Mary Allison WrightCo-owner, the Yacht Club Bar, Denver

Win or lose: “The Champagne bottle will be Jacques Selosse Substance, regardless of the outcome. In victory, these bubbles will be consumed cheerfully and in reference to the parallels found between wine and circumstance—those of significance, tension and weight. But in defeat, its seduction will fortify our spirits for the fight to come.”

Paola SalinasFood and beverage director at Vera DC, Washington

If it’s a win: “My answer is simple: A riff on a classic Mai Tai utilizing Coconut Cartel dark rum and pistachio orgeat. It’s a bold, playful twist that’s got all the right vibes needed to celebrate!”If it’s a loss: “A bottle of Mezcal Amaras Logia Ceniza, neat. Or possibly straight from the bottle. As the famous saying goes, Para todo mal, mezcal. Para todo bien, también [For everything bad, mezcal. For everything good, also].”

Samantha CasungaHead bartender, Temple Bar, New York

If it’s a win: “It’s Champagne, all day, every day. I try to have a bottle of bubbles ready to go in my fridge at all times, because you never really know when there will be a call for celebration. If it’s a loss: “Oof. Most likely a whiskey, neat. Something dark, heavy and full of flavor. Served with an extra strong cup of sleepy tea. Goodnight, y’all.”

Amy MundwilerNational director of wine and beverage, Maple and Ash, Chicago

Win or lose: “I will be drinking Champagne. Specifically, Drappier Carte d’Or. If I’m celebrating, I want Champagne. If I need to cheer myself up, I want Champagne. Why Drappier Carte d’Or? It’s my favorite. It’s delicious and affordable, and based on the news these days, we’re probably gonna need more than one bottle. Hope for the best and prepare for the worst.”

Andra “AJ” Johnson Managing partner, Serenata DC, Washington

If it’s a win: “Tres leches Ramos fizz … the sweet taste of success. I chose this cocktail because, if we win, it’s cause for celebration, but also it took a lot of hard work to get here. The Fizz in any variation is a lot of ‘shaking things up’ in order to get the desired result. But once you get it and master it, there’s no better feeling.”If it’s a loss: “Corpse reviver variation … death to us all.”

Sam BogueBeverage director, Flour + Water Hospitality Group, San Francisco

If it’s a win: “It will be a trip or two directly to my cellar. I have an old bottle of Jacques Puffeney Arbois [an aromatic white from the Jura] that I have been waiting for a special moment to enjoy. It should be a good foil to the many bottles of Champagne that will undoubtedly be flowing at our restaurants.” If it’s a loss: “A very stiff mezcal Negroni, slightly saline from the single dramatic tear which ran down my face and into my drink.”

Alessandro PisiBar director at the Wells, Washington

If it’s a win: “A Last Word. Followed by a glass of Champagne.” If it’s a loss: “Third Degree cocktail [a notably dry gin martini that includes a splash of absinthe]. Make it a double, please.”

Calvin BarnettSommelier, Perilla Chicago

If it’s a win: “2006 Pierre Moncuit Cuvée Nicole, Vieilles Vignes, Grand Cru, Extra Brut. Decadence and revelation from one of the great grower estates, now headed up by Nicole herself.” If it’s a loss: “A tried-and-true whisky with which to commiserate, Green Spot with a dash of orange bitters.”

Christa CottonFounder and CEO, El Guapo, New Orleans

If it’s a win: “I’ll be cheers-ing on Election Night with my favorite Champagne cocktail, the Rose Cordial with bitters and a brut Champagne! More than anything, I’m excited for the ad cycle to end.”If it’s a loss: “We’ll need something a bit stronger … a Manhattan, perhaps? I like mine dark and dry with Luxardo cherries and an extra dash of bitters.”

LeQoinne RiceMixologist and co-owner of For the People Hospitality (including Revolver in Chicago and the Dime in Los Angeles)

If it’s a win: “Smoke on the Water” is a testament to my journey, from launching my first restaurant to the optimism you bring to each endeavor. That mezcal cocktail, with its balance of smoky, sweet and spicy elements: passion, perseverance and a little heat to spark things up. If my candidate wins, it’s the perfect drink to toast to new beginnings and the power of ambition. Cheers to optimism and all that it’s brought you!”

If it’s a loss: “In a time of crisis, I’m going to drink a mushroom-butter-washed old-fashioned with cacao bitters to ease my nerves and to keep me calm with the thought of this only lasting for 1,460 days. Definitely going to bed right after.”

Josh HarrisCo-founder, Bon Vivants Hospitality, San Francisco

If it’s a win: “I’ll be drinking an Almave tequila old-fashioned and hanging with my wife, Ruby, and our rescue bulldog pups, Louise the Tongue and Joey Bear.”If it’s a loss: “I’ll reach for a non-alcoholic beer and shot combo: a Best Day Brewing Kolsch and a Pathfinder amaro.”

Owen HuzarSommelier, John’s Food and Wine, Chicago

If it’s a win: “I will be drinking Whitcraft 2020 Pence Ranch Chardonnay to celebrate a small family-owned American winery. Drake Whitcraft and his team showcase the best of Santa Barbara and the Central Coast with both his red and white wines. The vintage is also reminiscent of where we were four years ago in the midst of Covid, and a reflection of how far we’ve come since.”If it’s a loss: “I’ll be drinking Hoopes Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2019, from a small, woman-owned, multi-generational American winery. Its warming quality reassures me that no matter what happens, it isn’t the end of the world, and the dawn of a new day is always an opportunity to find positivity and growth.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.