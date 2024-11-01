B. Riley to Sell Portion of Wealth-Management Unit to Stifel

(Bloomberg) -- B. Riley Financial Inc. agreed to sell a portion of its wealth-management business to Stifel Financial Corp. for as much as $35 million in cash.

The transaction doesn’t include B. Riley’s roughly 190 independent advisers or its 90 tax professionals, the company said in a statement Friday. The final price will be based on the number of advisers that make the move, with as many as 50, along with their associated customer accounts, expected to join Stifel early next year.

The accounts moving represent total assets under management of about $3.5 billion to $4.5 billion as of Sept. 30.

Shares of B. Riley have tumbled in recent years as its investments soured and US authorities probed some of its business deals and disclosures. The Los Angeles-based firm also missed a deadline for filing its second-quarter financial statements, which are still pending. Riley and his company have said there’s been no wrongdoing and they’re cooperating with authorities.

“The past year has proved disruptive to our wealth-management business, with competitors taking advantage of the noise surrounding our principal investments business,” Chief Executive Officer Bryant Riley said in the statement. “We decided to take a proactive approach for those who wanted a fresh start and found a well-respected partner in Stifel.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.