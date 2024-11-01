Boohoo Rejects Mike Ashley as CEO, Appoints Debenhams Boss

(Bloomberg) -- Boohoo Group Plc appointed Debenhams boss Dan Finley as its new chief executive officer, ending billionaire Mike Ashley’s bid to lead the retailer.

The shares advanced after the British fast fashion company said on Friday that Finley will replace John Lyttle as CEO with immediate effect. Finley was CEO of Debenhams from January 2022 after more than a decade heading JD Sports.

His appointment ends an attempt last week by Ashley, who founded Frasers Group Plc, to appoint himself as a director and CEO of Boohoo. Frasers accused Boohoo’s board of presiding over an “abysmal” trading performance, adding its new £222 million ($286 million) debt refinancing was expensive and short-dated.

At the time, Boohoo said the process to replace Lyttle was already underway.

Frasers, the parent of Sports Direct, is Boohoo’s largest shareholder and currently owns 27% of its stock, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Boohoo said earlier that Frasers has a similar stake in its rival Asos Plc, which could raise governance concerns.

Shares in Boohoo rose as much as 6.7% in London. They had lost 28% in the first 10 months of this year.

(Updates with context throughout; adds shares)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.