CIBC Hires Mizuho’s Rob Cicchetti in US Capital-Markets Push

The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) headquarters in the financial district of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is revamping its executive team as talk of chief executive officer succession at the country's fifth-largest lender heats up.

(Bloomberg) -- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce hired three bankers, including Mizuho Securities veteran Rob Cicchetti, to build out its US asset-backed securities business.

Cicchetti, who’s based in New York and has 25 years of experience in sector, has joined the bank as managing director and head of US asset-backed securities origination, the bank said Friday.

“Building out our US ABS trading and investing platform is a key strategic driver in our continued expansion of our US global markets franchise,” Brad Larson, managing director and head of global credit financing in the US, said in an internal announcement.

Toronto-based CIBC also landed Keisha Belinfanti from Citigroup Inc. for the role of executive director of global markets, reporting into the structured-products syndicate team. And Jack Sullivan joined from Societe Generale to become executive director and head of asset-backed trading.

CIBC, Canada’s fifth-largest bank, has been making a push into US structured credit in recent months with a series of hires, including Patrick McKee from BNP Paribas SA and Brad Aston from Barclays Plc.

