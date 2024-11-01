Goldman Hires Barclays’ Subramanian-Nair for Leveraged Finance

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 25: The Goldman Sachs logo is seen at the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on August 25, 2023 in New York City. Stocks opened up higher as Wall Street awaits a speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powells at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. hired Kartik Subramanian-Nair from Barclays Plc as banks prepare for a revival in leveraged-finance markets.

Subramanian-Nair will join Goldman Sachs’ capital markets unit in London early next year as managing director, according to people with knowledge of the move. He will report to Rahul Mistry, who runs leveraged finance capital markets, the people said, declining to be identified because the matter is private. Spokespeople for the banks declined to comment.

Leveraged loan sales have hit a record in the US as companies look to refinance expensive debt, and S&P Global Ratings increased its estimate for overall bond issuance this year as central banks start to cut rates. Even acquisition-related financings have started to tick up, while competition between banks and private credit firms to provide those loans remains high.

Luke Gillam, who was Goldman Sachs’ head of credit-finance capital markets for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, started at AlbaCore Capital LLP this week. And Barclays last month said it hired Anastasia Chernetskaya, a leveraged-loan and high-yield-bond syndicate banker, from Deutsche Bank in London.

