Canada West Coast Ports to Lock Out Workers After Strike Threat

(Bloomberg) -- Dock employers in British Columbia said they will shut out workers on Monday in response to a union’s strike notice, grinding trade to a halt at terminals across Canada’s busiest and third-busiest ports.

An update from the BC Marine Employers Association said it made “the difficult decision to lockout forepersons and other Local 514 members” as of 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, continuing until further notice.

The lockout comes after the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Ship & Dock Foremen Local 514, which represents about 730 workers at ports including Vancouver and Prince Rupert, gave a 72-hour advance notice on Thursday of a walkout starting at 8 a.m. Pacific time Monday.

The union had said the strike would be “limited job action only, with an overtime ban and a refusal to implement tech change,” but the employer group said strikes can escalate without notice so the lockout was needed to “facilitate a safe and orderly wind-down of operations.”

ILWU Local 514 didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Canada’s No. 2 port, Montreal, has seen intermittent stoppages in recent weeks because of an issue with a separate dockworker union.

Last year, a 13-day strike by more than 7,000 longshore workers caused large-scale disruption at Canada’s west coast ports, and the North American transportation and logistics sectors have continued to be hit by labor disputes this year.

