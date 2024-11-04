Judy Dimon, Wife of JPMorgan CEO, Knocks on Doors for Kamala Harris

(Bloomberg) -- Judy Dimon, the prominent political donor and wife of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s top executive, canvassed voters in Michigan over the weekend in support of Kamala Harris’ presidential bid.

The chief executive officer of the biggest US bank has declined to publicly endorse either party’s candidate, pledging that he would work with whoever is elected.

Earlier this year, the vice president’s Republican opponent, Donald Trump, posted an image touting Jamie Dimon’s endorsement on his social media page — only for the lender to quickly deny that the CEO had done so.

The New York Times, which earlier reported Judy Dimon’s work volunteering for the campaign, said last month that the bank head privately supported Harris and would consider a role in her administration.

Judy Dimon, a longtime donor to Democratic candidates and an education advocate, has been more public in her support, donating $250,000 to Harris and the Democratic National Committee, according to Axios.

“The stakes are high in this election for our country, our core principles, our security and our economy,” she said in a statement provided by the Harris campaign. “The freedoms, rights and opportunities that have benefited many of us should be there for more — not fewer — of our children and grandchildren.”

Last month, Harris sidestepped a question about whether she wanted Jamie Dimon to serve in her administration, telling reporters she hadn’t yet considered cabinet picks.

“We have 11 days to go. We do not have a cabinet yet,” Harris said in Houston, when asked by a reporter if she had spoken to Dimon about a role.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.