Ryanair Cuts Passenger Growth Target Amid Boeing Aircraft Delays

A Boeing Co. passenger jet, operated by Ryanair Holdings Plc, at Riga International Airport, in Riga, Latvia, on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. Air Baltic Corp AS is having discussions with investors ahead of potential initial public offering, Chief Executive Officer Martin Gauss said.

(Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc cut its passenger growth target for next year because of delivery delays from aircraft supplier Boeing Co.

The Irish low-cost carrier now expects 210 million passengers in fiscal 2026, down from a previous goal of 215 million, according to a statement on Monday. Ryanair said that nine aircraft planned for delivery in the fiscal third quarter will now arrive in the following three months because of an ongoing strike at the aircraft manufacturer.

Ryanair cautioned that fares in the fiscal third quarter will be “modestly lower” than in the same period last year, suggesting the company will have to continue to stimulate demand. Profit after tax in the second quarter fell 6% to €1.43 billion ($1.6 billion), as average fares dropped 7% to €61.

The outlook is “highly dependent on Boeing ending the strike sooner rather than later and production ramping up relatively quickly,” Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan said in an interview. “We think it’s sensible at this stage to allow for slightly slower growth.”

For the fiscal year 2025, the airline continue to target between 198 million and 200 million passengers, it said.

Ryanair is among airlines waiting for planes from Boeing, which is facing production quality issues as well as a workers strike. The manufacturer had to cap production of its topselling jet following an almost catastrophic mid-air panel blowout on a 737 Max 9 in January.

Europe’s largest budget carrier is the first of the low-cost airlines in Europe to report earnings for the quarter. Ryanair shares have lost 5.5% this year, compared with a 38% decline at Wizz Air Holdings Plc and a 2% gain at EasyJet Plc.

The board of Ryanair announced an interim dividend of €0.223 per share, which will be paid early next year.

