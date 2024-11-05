Ferrari Shipments Fall on Muted Demand for Luxury Cars

The production line at the Ferrari E-building factory in Maranello, Italy. Photographer: Francesca Volpi/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Ferrari NV said shipments of its luxury cars declined in the third quarter as the Italian manufacturer got caught up in the downturn hitting the rest of the industry.

The drop was led by the greater China region, where the manufacturer’s deliveries slumped 29%, following similar declines there seen by rival luxury-car makers.

Ferrari said it is increasingly confident of meeting its full-year guidance, after a quarterly profit that was slightly better than expected. The company was helped by more buyers adding customizations to their cars, according to Chief Executive Officer Benedetto Vigna.

Ferrari shares declined as much as 3.9% in Milan. They’re still up around 39% this year.

