Oil Holds Gains as Traders Gird for US Election, Storm Rafael

Oil storage containers in Midland, Texas, US, on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. Oil steadied following its biggest one-day jump in almost a year as fears that Israel may decide to strike Iranian crude facilities in retaliation for a missile barrage kept the market on edge. Photographer: Anthony Prieto/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady after a five-day run of gains as the market monitored a tight US presidential election and Tropical Storm Rafael menaced production in the Gulf of Mexico.

West Texas Intermediate traded at $72 a barrel after rising 0.7% on Tuesday, with Brent crude closing below $76. Rafael is threatening about 1.7 million barrels a day of output in the gulf, and Chevron Corp. has shut some oil and gas wells.

The first polls have closed in the closely fought US presidential election, although a final result in the race between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump could take days or even longer.

To get Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter into your inbox, click here.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.