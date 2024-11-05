Oil Holds Gains as Traders Gird for US Election, Storm Rafael

(Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady after a five-day run of gains as the market monitored a tight US presidential election and Tropical Storm Rafael menaced production in the Gulf of Mexico.
West Texas Intermediate traded at $72 a barrel after rising 0.7% on Tuesday, with Brent crude closing below $76. Rafael is threatening about 1.7 million barrels a day of output in the gulf, and Chevron Corp. has shut some oil and gas wells.
The first polls have closed in the closely fought US presidential election, although a final result in the race between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump could take days or even longer.
