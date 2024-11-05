ADVERTISEMENT

Oil Holds Gains as Traders Gird for US Election, Storm Rafael

By Yongchang Chin
Oil storage containers in Midland, Texas, US, on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. Oil steadied following its biggest one-day jump in almost a year as fears that Israel may decide to strike Iranian crude facilities in retaliation for a missile barrage kept the market on edge. Photographer: Anthony Prieto/Bloomberg (Anthony Prieto/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady after a five-day run of gains as the market monitored a tight US presidential election and Tropical Storm Rafael menaced production in the Gulf of Mexico.

West Texas Intermediate traded at $72 a barrel after rising 0.7% on Tuesday, with Brent crude closing below $76. Rafael is threatening about 1.7 million barrels a day of output in the gulf, and Chevron Corp. has shut some oil and gas wells.

The first polls have closed in the closely fought US presidential election, although a final result in the race between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump could take days or even longer.  

