Restaurant Brands Sales Disappoint on North America Weakness

(Bloomberg) -- Restaurant Brands International Inc., the owner of Burger King and Tim Hortons, posted sales that grew slower than expected in the third quarter, highlighting many chains’ struggle to attract diners grappling with elevated costs.

The group eked out an 0.3% gain in comparable sales, according to a statement Tuesday. Still, analysts anticipated faster growth. System-wide sales of $11.4 billion were also short of the average analyst estimate.

Following the sales miss, the company’s shares dropped by roughly 5% in premarket trading on Tuesday. The stock is down 10% this year through Monday’s close, compared with a 20% increase in the S&P 500.

North America was a weak point, with Restaurant Brands posting comparable sales declines there for Burger King, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Firehouse Subs. Tim Hortons, which has the bulk of its locations in Canada, was a bright spot, as was Restaurant Brands’ international business. Sales dropped by 0.7% at Burger King and 4% at Popeyes, while comparable sales were up by 2.3% at Tim Hortons.

Chief Executive Officer Josh Kobza said in the statement that comparable sales improved in October, adding that the company is still on target to reach its goal of expanding adjusted operating income by at least 8% in 2024 and beyond. Tim Hortons and the international business represent 70% of the group’s profit.

Restaurant Brands has been working to renovate Burger King’s US locations while speeding up service at Popeyes and expanding Firehouse Subs’ store footprint. The chains have also been trying to attract diners with deals, including a $5 meal deal at Burger King, and twists on its classics — such as adding a lineup of “fiery” spicy offerings.

