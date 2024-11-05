Schaeffler to Cut 4,700 Jobs as Earnings Plunge on Car Slump

Schaeffler and other German parts makers have seen sales sag amid a downturn in the car industry.

(Bloomberg) -- Schaeffler AG will cut about 4,700 jobs in Europe and close two sites as an auto industry slump drags down sales of the German company’s components.

About 2,800 of the job losses will happen across 10 locations in Germany as part of a plan to save about €290 million ($316 million) per year by the end of 2029, the company said Tuesday.

Schaeffler and other German parts makers have seen sales sag amid a downturn in the car industry that has forced Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and BMW to rethink the transition to electric vehicles.

Schaeffler’s adjusted earnings before interest and tax plummeted 45% to €187 million in the third quarter. The manufacturer confirmed on Tuesday its margin forecast of 5% to 8%.

Some jobs will be relocated, Schaeffler said, reducing the overall net job losses to 3,700, or roughly 3.1% of the company’s workforce.

Peers have also been sounding alarms. Robert Bosch GmbH last week warned that it won’t achieve its financial targets this year, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG lowered its annual guidance in September and plans to cut as many as 14,000 positions by 2028.

Schaeffler aims to get a boost in the shift to EVs through its €3.6 billion acquisition of Vitesco Technologies Group AG, which specializes in components for hybrid vehicles and has a strong presence in the EV supply chain. With the merger, which was completed in October, Schaeffler booked gains in its e-mobility business across regions.

