StanChart Partners with Wise for Faster FX in Asia and Middle East

The Wise Plc logo on a smartphone screen arranged in London, UK, on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. Wise boosted its forecast for full-year income growth as usage of the British fintechs app rose during its third quarter, even as the average volume for some customers declined.

(Bloomberg) -- Standard Chartered Plc is going to use Wise Plc’s payments platform to offer multi-currency money transfers in Asia and the Middle East.

The lender will integrate Wise’s foreign exchange infrastructure to allow money movements in 21 currencies over the coming months, Steve Naudé, managing director of Wise Platform, said in an interview with Bloomberg.

“The big thing that we’ve spent time on is this direct access to payment schemes to help make payments faster and lower cost,” Naudé said.

StanChart already has a relationship with Wise through its Hong Kong-based digital bank Mox, which was agreed earlier this year.

It’s the latest bank to use Wise’s plumbing for its international money transfer services, joining the likes of Brazil’s Nubank, HSBC Holdings Plc partner Saudi Awwal Bank, and Monzo. Wise has 65 licenses globally and is plugged into six payments systems, which means the majority of its cross-border payments are completed instantly.

Last month, Wise said it had moved £35.2 billion ($45.7 billion) across borders for customers in the three months through September, up around 20% on a year ago.

Wise earns a small fee on each customer transaction. Although Wise does not disclose its revenue streams from its Wise Platform business arm, it is a growing part for the fintech that was founded to disrupt costly and slow foreign exchange services in banking.

The firm works with some of the largest lenders in the Asia Pacific region, where the firm has 500 staff at its Singapore office. “Asia’s definitely a big part of our expansion strategy, both as Wise and as Wise Platform,” Naudé said.

