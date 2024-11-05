Walmart’s Antidote to Locked Up-Products: A Key on Your Phone

(Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. is testing technology in stores that would let people open security locks for products from their cellphones, a bid to protect against theft without hindering sales.

The technology is live in a few hundred Walmart stores and allows employees to unlock cases without manually using keys, according to a person familiar with the test who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

While the company is rolling out the test to employees first, it has discussed extending mobile unlocking Walmart+ loyalty members, other people familiar with the plan said. Walmart has previously said shrink, or inventory loss due to theft, damage or other factors, is a challenge for the industry and that the company is working to manage the issue. Walmart had no additional comment.

Theft has historically been a thorn in retailers’ side, denting sales and profits. For every item that gets stolen, companies lose what they paid to stock the product and what they would earn from sales. In recent years, some operators have reported higher incidents of shoplifting and have locked up more items that could be stolen. Products that are frequently targeted include cold medicine, cosmetics and detergent. Some of these items are then resold illicitly online.

But the locking up of products has become an annoyance for shoppers who have to ring a bell and wait for assistance. It’s also more busy work for store employees to open the locks by hand.

In addition to locking up products, US retailers have also installed more cameras and added security guards. Some companies have removed self-checkout registers or added more staff at them to deter shoplifters trying to walk out without paying or using incorrect bar codes. Industry executives, politicians and lobbying groups have called for stricter laws and tougher sentencing.

Operators are exploring various tactics to curb theft. Target Corp. lowered the bar to stop shoplifters this year and now allows employees to halt thefts worth at least $50, Bloomberg News previously reported.

