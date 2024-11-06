Commerzbank Deal Wouldn’t Lead to Customer Loss, UniCredit Says

The headquarters of Commerzbank AG seen from an observation platform in the Main Tower skyscraper in Frankfurt, Germany, on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. Commerzbank Chief Executive Officer Bettina Orlopp is seeking to unlock more capital to pay out or invest, as she makes the case for an independent bank in the face of a potential takeover by rival UniCredit SpA.

(Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA said a takeover of Commerzbank AG wouldn’t result in client attrition, pushing back against a key argument put forward by opponents of the potential deal.

The Italian bank’s existing operations in Germany are “highly complementary” with Commerzbank and a combination would pose “low risks of concentration,” it said in a third-quarter earnings presentation on Wednesday. The transaction could also result in better service levels, it said.

UniCredit reiterated on Wednesday it’s considering a takeover of Commerzbank after building a large stake in the German lender. The Italian bank may also end up deciding to sell the holding if it can make a profit on it, it said.

Commerzbank Chief Executive Officer Bettina Orlopp has indicated she’s skeptical the deal would be beneficial to investors, citing potential client loss due to overlapping operations as one key argument.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.