Credit Agricole Beats Estimates as Debt Traders Outperform

(Bloomberg) -- Credit Agricole SA posted higher-than-expected third-quarter profit as the bank’s debt traders outperformed rivals.

The French bank’s net income for the three months through September came in at €1.67 billion ($1.8 billion), just ahead of estimates. Still, that was 4.7% lower than a year earlier due to base effects, the bank said.

Chief Executive Officer Philippe Brassac reiterated his expectation to hit a goal of annual adjusted profit of more than €6 billion in 2024, one year ahead of plan. The 6.2% gain for fixed income, currencies and commodities traders beat an average of Wall Street and European peers, adding weight to the bank’s claim to be in the top tier of investment banks in the segment.

The bank’s investment banking business posted underlying revenue up by more than a fifth. On average, the biggest US and European banks saw earnings jump in their equity trading and advisory and underwriting businesses in the period, while fixed income desks generated a smaller gain.

Credit Agricole’s French retail banking business, which has seen a delayed benefit from higher regional interest rates, posted a decline in revenue as a result of a base effect from 2023. Net interest income and fee income helped underlying revenues gain 3.7%.

Credit Agricole, which is less geared toward markets than its largest European peers, has been supported in recent years by Brassac’s efforts to increase the lender’s footprint in interest-rate sensitive Italy.

In the third quarter, Credit Agricole’s international banking unit posted revenue down 1.8% from a year earlier.

Credit Agricole’s asset manager, Amundi SA, saw lower net inflows than expected when it reported its earnings separately last month.

