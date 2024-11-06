Credit Markets Send Some of Their Most Bullish Signals in Weeks

(Bloomberg) -- Credit markets were headed for their best day in weeks judging from initial moves in Asia, after Donald Trump took an early lead in the US presidential election.

Credit-default swaps tracking Asian high-grade dollar debt tightened about 3.3 basis points Wednesday, traders said. That’s set for the biggest contraction in about seven weeks, according to a Markit iTraxx index. The extra yield traders demand to hold such bonds over Treasuries narrowed 3 basis points, the most in more than a month and set for a record low.

So-called Trump trades prevailed across asset classes, pushing up equities, Treasury yields and the dollar. The Republican has jumped out to a lead over Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, though several major battle ground states remain to be called. If either candidate has their way, US budget deficits will go up, analysts say, but the jump would be nearly twice as big under Trump.

“If the market does price higher rates due to higher deficits, that might cheapen dollar bonds on an outright basis, so that may also attract all-in yield buyers,” said Pauline Chrystal, a fund manager at Kapstream Capital in Sydney.

Still, the impact if Trump were to win could be more mixed longer term. That’s particularly the case in Asian markets, after the former president threatened during the election campaign to impose extreme tariffs on Chinese goods.

“With a Trump presidency looking increasingly likely, we suspect the resultant surge higher in Treasury yields and US stocks will squeeze dollar credit spreads even tighter,” said Mark Reade, head of credit strategy at Mizuho Securities Asia.

Investors in Chinese dollar bonds can take comfort from the state support or strong balance sheets of most investment-grade issuers there, he added.

