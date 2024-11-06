Goldman, Citi Soar on Hopes of Less Tax, Regulation Under Trump

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of US banks including Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. surged in premarket trading as investors wagered that Donald Trump would make good on his promises to lower taxes and reduce regulation for the industry.

During the campaign, Trump vowed to cut the corporate tax rate to as low as 15% from 21%, and to eliminate 10 regulations for every new one — offering a more attractive environment for banks than his rival Kamala Harris, who had planned to raise corporate taxes.

He also promised to overhaul key regulatory bodies and pledged to fire regulators including Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler.

“We are confident that the regulatory pendulum will swing back somewhat,” Mark Fitzgibbon, an analyst at Piper Sandler, said in a note to clients. “Many bankers would quietly complain to us that their examiners were unreasonable, irrational or simply opaque. We believe this will improve with a more bank-friendly administration.”

Trump’s win adds to a string of good news for US bank bosses, who had already been optimistic in recent months about navigating a falling interest rate environment and the Federal Reserve’s ability to pull off a soft landing for the economy. That had helped push the 24-company KBW Bank Index up 27% so far this year through the close of trading on Tuesday.

Shares of Citigroup soared 8.4% at 6:52 a.m. in New York. JPMorgan and Goldman’s stocks each rose by at least 7%. An exchange-traded fund that tracks the movement of major bank stocks also climbed, putting it on track to reach the highest level in more than two years.

Basel Watch

Trump’s return to the White House could also mean a win for executives who had been lobbying against the US adopting its latest version of the so-called Basel rules, which would increase the amount of capital they must hold.

The US has already relaxed the planned capital requirements for its biggest banks. But there’s been growing speculation that Trump “may upend the Basel proposal and put the financial sector on a deregulatory path,” Bloomberg Intelligence analysts wrote last month.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

Former President Donald Trump’s reelection likely staves off any capital increases for banks under the rule known as the Basel III Endgame. New regulatory leadership at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in 2025 will likely refuse to move forward. We can’t rule out a watered down version of the rule being finalized in 2026 or 2027, but initially, we think work associated with the rule will be paused.

— Nathan Dean & Arnold Kakuda

Trump’s victory produces “a nuanced outcome” for European banks, according to analysts at Citigroup.

Barclays Plc, which has a large US presence in both investment banking and credit cards, rose as much as 5.3% in London trading, while the Spanish lender Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, whose largest market is Mexico, fell as much as 5.2%, the most since August.

Movement in other European bank stocks was also more mixed, as traders weighed the prospect of tariffs with other priorities the incoming Trump administration might have.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG rose as much as 10.7% in early trading — the most in 11 months — helped by Trump’s vow to accelerate an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine. The lender is the biggest foreign bank still operating in Russia but sanctions prevent it from accessing profits generated by the division.

“A de-escalation scenario has started to price in,” said Gabor Bukta, a Concorde Securities analyst. “Talks between Russia and the US may intensify after President Trump’s reelection and a potential easing in geopolitical tension.”

HSBC Holdings Plc, which counts China as one of its biggest markets, rose 0.3% but lagged behind its peers in the FTSE 350 Banks index.

“We believe this election scenario supports US equities relative to the rest of the world,” analysts at Pictet Wealth Management said in a note to clients. “Beneficiaries from this scenario are likely to be financials and cash-rich companies.”

--With assistance from Bre Bradham and Jan-Henrik Förster.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.