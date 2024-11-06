Lulu, UAE’s Biggest IPO of the Year, Draws $37 Billion in Orders

A logo sits on display above a Lulu hypermarket, operated by Lulu Group International, during the coronavirus lockdown in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Thursday, April 23, 2020. An investment firm backed by a member of Abu Dhabis royal family agreed to buy a stake worth just over $1 billion in LuLu Group International, which runs one of the Middle Easts largest hypermarket chains, according to people familiar with the matter.

(Bloomberg) -- Hypermarket chain operator Lulu Retail Holdings Plc drew orders worth $37 billion for its $1.72 billion Abu Dhabi initial public offering, the United Arab Emirates’ largest listing of the year.

Lulu International Holdings sold 3.10 billion shares, or a 30% stake, at 2.04 dirhams ($0.56) apiece, the top of a marketed range. Based on that offer price, the firm will have a market capitalization of 21.1 billion dirhams when it lists on Nov. 14.

The retailer initially planned to sell a 25% stake and raise up to $1.43 billion, but increased the size of the IPO, citing strong investor interest. The deal had demand for all shares an hour after books opened last week, and eclipses oil services firm NMDC Energy’s $877 million offering.

Lulu secured cornerstone investments from Saudi Arabia’s Masarrah Investment Co., Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company Co., Emirates International Investment Co., and Oman Investment Authority who bought shares worth just over 1 billion dirhams.

The IPO marks the latest in a series of private sector listings across the Middle East, offering investors a broader choice beyond state-owned assets. Delivery Hero SE’s Middle Eastern unit Talabat and IT services firm Alpha Data are also planning listings in the UAE this year.

High-end supermarket chain Spinneys 1961 Holding Plc raised $374 million from a Dubai listing in May, though the stock had a relatively muted debut and continues to trade around the offer price.

Lulu — founded by Indian entrepreneur Yusuff Ali — plans to open about 90 stores across the Gulf over the next five years, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE slated as its main expansion markets.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC, Citigroup Inc., Emirates NBD Capital and HSBC Holdings Plc are the joint global coordinators on the offering. Moelis & Co. is an advisor on the deal.

