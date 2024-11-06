London’s City AM Considers Scrapping Monday Newspaper

(Bloomberg) -- London newspaper City AM is considering a plan to end its Monday edition and limit the print publication to three days a week.

Chief Operating Officer Harry Owen shared the proposal with staff on Wednesday, in a memo reviewed by Bloomberg News.

“Whilst such a move would reflect a growing commitment to digital output, it will place a small number of roles at risk of redundancy,” the email said.

The free tabloid, popular with financial sector workers in the Square Mile and Canary Wharf, moved to a four-day schedule last year when it ditched its Friday edition.

City AM remains committed to its print product, a spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg News. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays are when most of its readers pick up the paper, the spokesperson added.

THG Plc, the online health and beauty retailer, has prioritized City AM’s website and app since buying the media company in 2023 shortly after it appointed administrators.

London’s free newspapers have struggled since the pandemic, when ad revenue plunged and commuters stopped coming into the office as frequently.

Earlier this year, London’s nearly 200-year-old Evening Standard newspaper moved from a daily to a weekly publication, leading to redundancies. Before the Covid pandemic, the publication had reached a circulation of more than 1 million copies on some days.

