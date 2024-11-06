M&S Boosts Profit as Tax Concerns Loom After UK Budget

Pedestrians pass the entrance to a Marks & Spencer Group Plc (M&S) store in London, UK, on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. Marks & Spencers third-quarter sales are expected to follow in the footsteps of a solid first-half, with strong sales growth in both the food and clothing businesses, according to analysts.

(Bloomberg) -- Marks & Spencer Group Plc shares rose as a strong jump in its first-half profit eclipsed warnings over tax hikes in last week’s UK budget.

The upmarket retailer said profit before tax and adjusting items rose more than 17% to £408 million ($525 million), in a statement Wednesday. The result beats estimates of £360 million, according to a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

Shares, which have more than tripled in the last two years, rose as much as 5% in early London trading.

Supermarkets’ margins will come under pressure after Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves increased taxes by more than £40 billion. Her budget also lowered the threshold at which businesses start to pay national insurance contributions, a payroll tax, affecting retailers that tend to employ a lot of part-time staff.

“The recent budget’s long-term impact on M&S, our suppliers, and our customers is for now uncertain,” said Chief Executive Officer Stuart Machin. Cost inflation has stayed elevated during the first half, M&S added, warning that it expects the economic environment to persist.

Separately on Wednesday, JD Wetherspoon Plc — the affordable pub chain — said its annual costs are expected to rise by about £60 million in 2025 driven mostly by a 67% increase in NI contributions.

Wetherspoon Chairman Tim Martin said the chain is still confident of a reasonable year ahead but warned that “forecasting is more difficult given the extent of the increased costs.”

That reflects a “material wage increase,” James Wheatcroft, an analyst at Jefferies, who added that he expected Wetherspoon and the rest of the sector to push up prices to mitigate rising costs.

Clothing

M&S, popular with Britain’s middle classes, struggled for years under previous CEOs but is turning around its fortunes since Machin took over in May 2022.

Its latest results point to tentative signs of a reversal in weak fashion spending, after several British retailers blamed unseasonable weather for poor spring and summer sales.

Clothing and home sales were up 4.7% in the 26 weeks to Sept. 28, continuing M&S’s recovery in an area that used to hold it back. M&S said womenswear benefited from the “strongest value perception in over a decade,” driving growth in the division. Machin has tried to broaden the appeal of its clothing to younger shoppers.

Next Plc last week raised its profit guidance for the third time this fiscal year, citing strong sales on growing consumer confidence.

