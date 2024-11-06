Tesla Soars as Musk’s All-In Bet on Trump Seen Reaping Rewards

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares climbed in early trading as investors wager the carmaker run by Elon Musk will be a major beneficiary of Republican nominee Donald Trump nearing a second election to the White House.

The Tesla chief executive officer was arguably the most prominent supporter of Trump this election cycle, backing Republicans with more than $130 million in spending. He also was a relentless messenger supporting the GOP and attacking Democrats on X, his social media network.

“The biggest positive from a Trump win would be for Tesla and Musk,” Daniel Ives, a Wedbush Securities analyst, wrote in a report on what a likely victory for the Republican would mean for technology companies. Tesla would be at a competitive advantage over other manufacturers in the event the US reduces tax incentives for electric vehicles, he said.

Tesla shares rose as much as 13% shortly after 4 a.m. New York time on Wednesday. BMW AG led German carmaker stocks lower, slumping as much as 4.9% on disappointing quarterly earnings along with concern about Trump’s threats to hike tariffs on imported cars.

