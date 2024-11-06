Vietnam Military Jet Crashes in Training, Pilots Missing, Report Says

(Bloomberg) -- Two pilots were missing after a military aircraft crashed during training in Vietnam’s south central coastal province of Binh Dinh on Wednesday, VnExpress news website reported, citing information from the Ministry of National Defence.

Vietnam Air Force is coordinating the search for the missing pilots of the Russian-made Yak-130, which can operate in combat missions with medium-range reconnaissance and attack capabilities, according to the report.

The pilots parachuted from the aircraft at about 10:51 a.m. in a mountainous area of the province, according to Tuoi Tre newspaper, which said the area was experiencing bad weather conditions at the time.

Vietnam has long relied on Russia for weapons, including aircraft and submarines. The two nations have military ties going back decades. Since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, though, Vietnam has been seeking to diversify its arms suppliers.

--With assistance from Linh Vu Nguyen.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.