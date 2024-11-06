Virgin Galactic’s Halt in Tourism Flights Batters Sales, Cash

A monitor displays Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. signage during the company's initial public offering (IPO) on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. became the first space-tourism business to go public as it began trading Monday on the New York Stock Exchange with a market value of about $1 billion. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s revenue fell short of Wall Street’s estimates in the third quarter as the Richard Branson-founded company tries to muscle through a pause in space tourism flights to build a better vehicle.

Revenue in the period ending Sept. 30 came to $0.4 million, slightly below the $0.53 million consensus of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. That’s about a 77% plunge from the $1.7 million in the same period a year ago.

Virgin Galactic’s stock was little changed in postmarket trading as of 4:17 p.m. in New York.

The California-based company is preparing to ramp up staffing at its manufacturing hub in Arizona ahead of parts delivery and assembly for Delta, the company said in a release announcing its third quarter results.

Virgin Galactic also announced it has finished initial flight control testing for Delta and reiterated the new six-seat craft will be ready to begin commercial operations in 2026. However, some analysts have sounded alarms over the lack of revenue during the lengthy development period.

Virgin Galactic reported a loss per share of $2.66. Its cash and cash equivalents came to $172.4 million, a 25% drop from a year ago. The company has been burning through some $120 million in cash a quarter, raising questions over whether it can bridge the gap until Delta flights begin.

