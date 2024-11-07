Air France-KLM Sees Higher Costs on Increased Wages, Maintenance

(Bloomberg) -- Air France-KLM said it expects to incur higher costs than it had previously estimated for this year following a revised wage deal as well as increased maintenance costs caused by supply-chain constraints.

The Franco-Dutch carrier group now estimates costs will advance by about 3% compared with last year. That’s one percentage point more than it had predicted at the end of the second quarter, according to a statement on Thursday as the company released earnings. Operating income in the third quarter fell 12% to €1.18 billion ($1.3 billion) amid higher expenses, the group said.

Higher costs for equipment, staff, airport charges as well as delays in aircraft deliveries have crimped the forecasts of several European airlines this year. In addition, Air France-KLM said it also had to contend with supply-chain issues for the maintenance of its aircraft.

Unit costs in the third quarter rose 3.4% and will remain higher than expected in the last three months of the year, the company said. Air France-KLM said the Summer Olympics hosted in Paris cost it about €160 million in passenger revenue as customers stayed away from city during the games.

The carrier group expects demand to continue for both its long- and short-haul operations. Long-distance capacity for the fourth quarter is 77% sold out, while booking load factors at its Transavia low-cost unit are at 68% for the same period, the airline said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.