Airbnb Gives Upbeat Holiday Outlook, Citing ‘Strong Demand’

(Bloomberg) -- Airbnb Inc. issued an upbeat forecast for the holiday period driven by “strong demand trends,” a relief to investors who feared that growth was tapering off.

For the three months ending in December, the company said it sees acceleration on the important metric of nights and experiences booked, with the growth rate expected to exceed the 8.5% achieved in the third quarter. Wall Street was projecting a 7.7% increase for the fourth quarter, according to Bloomberg-compiled estimates.

Shares of Airbnb rose more than 11% in extended trading on Thursday after the results were announced.

The company’s strong results may offer a reprieve to some investors who have feared a moderation in travel demand after an initial post-pandemic travel boom began to level off. Booking Holdings Inc., the parent to brands like Kayak and Priceline, also offered surprisingly optimistic guidance last week, defying concerns that the travel industry is facing a broad slowdown.

“Building on robust momentum in September, we are off to a great start” in the fourth quarter, Airbnb said Thursday in a letter to shareholders, citing “strong demand trends” across core and expansion markets.

Airbnb’s third-quarter nights booked and adjusted earnings also beat expectations. The San Francisco-based firm said it saw “slight acceleration” in nights booked in the EMEA region, buoyed by the summer Olympics in Paris.

Latin America and the Asia Pacific region continued to drive growth with double-digit bookings gains and record increases in active listings. In particular, the company said it was “encouraged by the recovery of the outbound China business” even though progress has been gradual.

In North America, where there were signs over the summer of slowing demand, Airbnb said bookings growth managed to improve during the third quarter after a slower start. Domestic travel continues to account for the vast majority of reservations in the region, it said, with non-urban destinations and larger group travel growing faster than ever.

Net income for the third quarter was $1.37 billion, the company said, less than the $1.39 billion analysts expected. It attributed the miss to the recognition of certain non-cash tax expenses.

Airbnb, which specializes in shared homes and vacation rentals, has been pursuing various growth initiatives. Those include expanding in global markets like Japan, launching new app features like a co-host marketplace and promoting limited-edition stays related to cultural icons. Next year, the company plans to restart its Experiences business for tours, classes and workshops, and offer luxury amenities such as personal chefs, midweek cleaning and in-home massages.

For the fourth quarter, Airbnb expects revenue of $2.39 billion to $2.44 billion, with the mid-point roughly matching the average analyst estimate of $2.42 billion. It also warned that revenue growth in the first quarter of 2025 will suffer from an unflattering year-over-year comparison, given that 2024 was a leap year and Easter fell earlier than usual.

