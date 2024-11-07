Airport Security Firm Clear Plunges on Slowing Member Growth

(Bloomberg) -- Clear Secure Inc. shares dropped sharply after the company reported a slowdown in new users, raising questions over growth potential at the airport security specialist.

There were 7.15 million active Clear Plus members in the third quarter, according to a shareholder letter released Thursday. That was up just 0.8% from the prior three-month period, marking the smallest quarterly gain in at least two years.

User retention and growth is critical for Clear, which offers a subscription service that speeds travelers through security lines at many of the largest US airports. The company is trying to convince flyers that its offering is superior to TSA PreCheck, a similar-but-cheaper service run by the Transportation Security Administration.

Clear’s shares tumbled 16% as of 7:51 a.m. before regular trading in New York Thursday, which would be the biggest decline on record if it holds into the regular session.

The company on Thursday also reported adjusted profit of 30 cents a share in the last quarter, short of the 32-cent average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue of $198.4 million topped expectations.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.