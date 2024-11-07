Delivery Hero Sees 2024 Earnings at Low End of Previous Forecast

Signage for Delivery Hero SE at the company's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Delivery Hero is among the biggest gainers in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index this quarter, up 46% since June 30, as the company takes out some of investors most dire concerns one by one. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Delivery Hero SE tempered profit expectations for the year, a sign of strain in the company’s strategic overhaul in the competitive food delivery market.

The German firm reported third-quarter figures roughly in line with forecasts, reporting €3.2 billion ($3.4 billion) in sales from €12.2 billion in gross transactions in the period, it said in a statement on Thursday. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expected revenue of €3.2 billion on transactions of €12.3 billion.

But the company told investors it will likely hit the “lower end” of its previous guidance for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization between €725 million and €775 million.

After a growth surge during the pandemic, food delivery apps have been hit by thinning margins and cutthroat price wars. Delivery Hero, which expanded globally via splashy acquisitions, has tried to trim costs and restructure its operations after a backlash from activist investors and regulators.

Sachem Head Capital Management built a stake in the company and won a board seat in April after criticizing its leadership for its poor performance. Three months later, Delivery Hero merged its European and Asian businesses and laid off staff.

On Thursday, the company reported that it had €1.65 billion in cash at the end of the quarter and expects to hit its guidance on free cash flow. Delivery Hero shares have risen 54% so far this year.

In August, the company announced plans to list its Middle Eastern business, Talabat, on the Dubai stock exchange in the fourth quarter. The share sale could raise about $1 billion, Bloomberg News reported. Delivery Hero said it would retain a majority interest in the listing.

The prospect of a Talabat listing shows that some areas of the business are thriving. Bloomberg Intelligence estimated that Talabat could net an enterprise value between $9 billion and $12 billion.

During the third quarter, the company reported that sales in the Middle East and North Africa grew 23% over the prior year.

