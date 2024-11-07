DraftKings Cuts Its Forecast for 2025 Sales, Profit; Shares Fall

The DraftKings logo on a smartphone arranged in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, US, on Monday, July 31, 2023. DraftKings Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on August 3.

(Bloomberg) -- DraftKings Inc., one of the largest-sports betting companies, cuts its full-year estimate for 2024 revenue and profit, citing a tough start to the fourth quarter. The announcement sent the shares lower in extended trading

Sales this year will be $4.85 billion to $4.95 billion, according to a statement Thursday. That’s below the peak of $5.25 billion the company had forecast earlier. Analysts were predicting $5.13 billion.

Profit will also be lower than estimated previously. The Boston-based online gambling company expects to report 2024 earnings of $240 million to $280 million before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. That’s less than the $340 million to $420 million seen previously and also below Wall Street estimates.

Gamblers have gotten lucky in the early part of the fourth quarter, DraftKings said, citing “customer-friendly sports outcomes” that have cut its prospects for sales and profit. The forecast was made in a report on third-quarter results that also came up light on revenue.

Shares of DraftKings were down more than 6% to $36.60 at 4:45 p.m. in New York.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.