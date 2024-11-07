Nissan Cuts Outlook, Announces Restructuring With 9,000 Job Cuts

The illuminated Nissan Motor Co. logo displayed outside a showroom at the company's global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Nissan is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Nov. 9. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Nissan Motor Co. cut its annual profit outlook and announced plans to eliminate thousands of jobs globally as it looks to counteract deteriorating sales in major markets.

The Japanese carmaker now sees operating income of ¥150 billion ($975 million) for the fiscal period ending March 2025, down from from ¥500 billion. Nissan also said it will reduce production capacity by 20% and sell 10% of shares it owns in Mitsubishi Motors Corp., reducing its stake from the current 34%. Some 9,000 positions will be slashed globally.

Nissan’s woes have stood out among Japanese brands struggling with a downturn in new car sales, along with heavy competition from Tesla Inc. and Chinese electric vehicle brands such as BYD Co. The downward revision is a setback for Chief Executive Officer Makoto Uchida, who sought to improve profitability despite a gradual decline in sales.

“Meeting our sales goals will be a challenge,” Uchida said. “We need to rebuild our strength so that we can pivot toward a more positive direction.”

Profit for the quarter that ended September was ¥32 billion, falling short of consensus estimates for ¥65 billion, further still from the ¥208 billion it saw during the same period last year.

The Japanese carmaker is around eight months into a three-year turnaround plan meant to reinvigorate the business, but was already backtracking earlier this year. In July, Nissan slashed its annual operating profit outlook ¥500 billion from its prior forecast of ¥600 billion due to poor sales in China, Japan and North America.

“The decline in second quarter profit wasn’t a surprise, but the figure itself was even lower than expected,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Tatsuo Yoshida. “The main problem is the gap between what the company wanted to achieve, and what was realistically possible.”

Uchida, who took up his current role in 2019 as the automaker was facing an existential crisis in the wake of former chairman Carlos Ghosn’s departure, is seeking to expand Nissan’s lineup of electric vehicles, forge new partnerships and sell an additional 1 million cars a year by 2027.

But analysts say the company’s new lineup lacks excitement, and hybrid models — a problem when consumer demand for EVs is waning.

Nissan, like many international legacy automakers, is struggling in China, the world’s biggest car market. In June, it said it would cease production at a plant in Changzhou amid slumping sales.

Earlier this year, Nissan lowered its production goal for the current fiscal year by 50,000 units to 3.65 million vehicles but with global sales falling almost 4% to 1.6 million units between April and September, reaching that could be a challenge.

In March, it agreed with Honda Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. to work together on the development of in-house software. This could pit the trio against Toyota Motor Corp. and its alliance with Subaru Corp., Suzuki Motor Corp. and Mazda Motor Corp.

Uchida didn’t offer further details on the alliance.

(Updates with detail, analyst comments.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.