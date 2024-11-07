Rivian Sticks to Profit Goal After Supply Snag Idled Output

A Rivian R1S electric sports utility vehicle (SUV) parked outside of a Rivian service center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. Amazon says it now has 10,000 vehicles in its electric delivery van fleet from Rivian.

(Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. expects to achieve a positive gross profit in the final three months of the year, sticking with the forecast despite a supply-chain bottleneck that disrupted electric-vehicle output.

The company is on track to meet the closely watched target thanks to a higher mix of premium models boosting revenue per vehicle sold and sales of regulatory credits, Rivian said in a statement Thursday as it reported third-quarter results. The adjusted loss was 99 cents a share in the period, worse than the 92-cent average deficit estimated by analysts.

The results indicate the EV maker may only see limited impact from a key part shortage that forced it to halt production of the R1 battery-electric SUV and pickup models as well as its delivery van for Amazon.com Inc.

Rivian’s shares rose 1.8% in after-hours trading on Thursday.

While it maintained the fourth-quarter target, Rivian said the interruption would weigh on its profitability this year. The company now expects as much as negative $2.88 billion in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in 2024, slightly worse than the negative $2.8 billion expected by analysts.

A miscommunication between Rivian and the supplier of the component earlier was responsible for the shortage, Bloomberg News reported last month.

The snag pushed Rivian in October to cut its full-year production target to no more than 49,000 EVs this year, down from an earlier projection of 57,000, in line with last year’s output. The company on Thursday reaffirmed that forecast and its target of delivering as many as 52,000 vehicles this year.

Rivian saw losses widen to more than $39,000 per vehicle delivered in the most recent period, compared to $32,705 in the second quarter.

To meet its fourth-quarter profit goal, Rivian is counting on a jump in revenue from regulatory credits sold to other automakers to boost its bottom line. The company saw just $8 million worth of those transactions in the most recent period, down from $17 million in the second quarter.

Rivian has been struggling with production challenges all year amid a broader slowdown in demand for EVs. The manufacturer is working to cut costs in ahead of the launch of the R2, a smaller, more-affordable electric SUV that’s expected to start production in the first half of 2026.

(Updates with shares, additional detail from the fourth paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.