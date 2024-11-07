Sweetgreen Slumps After Higher Costs Drive Bigger Quarterly Loss

(Bloomberg) -- Sweetgreen Inc. delivered a wider quarterly loss than analysts expected on higher labor and protein costs, sending the stock down in after-hours trading.
The loss per share was 18 cents in the third quarter, the salad-centric restaurant chain said Thursday in a statement. Analysts had projected a loss of 14 cents, on average.
Los Angeles-based Sweetgreen hasn’t turned a profit since it went public in 2021. Americans are increasingly focused on value when they dine out, and there’s stiff competition in the fast-casual space from the likes of Cava Group Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and upstart chains.
Shares of Sweetgreen fell as much as 20% in extended New York trading at 4:11 p.m. The stock had risen more than 270% this year through Thursday’s close.
