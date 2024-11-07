Wizz Air Reports Progress on Engine-Related Aircraft Groundings

Baggage is unloaded from an Airbus A321-231 passenger aircraft, operated by Wizz Air Holdings Plc, as ground crew carry out checks, at Liszt Ferenc airport in Budapest, Hungary, on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Wizz Air, the No. 1 no-frills carrier in Eastern Europe, grew passenger numbers 19 percent to 23 million as it added more destinations in the west of the continent. Photographer: Akos Stiller/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Wizz Air Holdings Plc reported progress with aircraft-engine problems that have grounded part of its Airbus SE fleet this year.

The budget carrier had 41 aircraft grounded as of Sept. 30, six months earlier than it originally forecast, the company said Thursday in a statement.

The company now expects to have 40-45 planes idled at a time over the next 18 months, down from the previous expectation of 50.

Contamination issues on Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan engines have forced Wizz to ground a portion of its narrowbody fleet for removal and inspections. The situation, which Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi expects will remain for about two years, has stunted the carrier’s capacity this year.

Wizz’s results follow Ryanair Holdings Plc earnings on Monday when the Irish carrier cut its passenger growth target for next year because of Boeing Co. delivery delays. Wizz shares have fallen 37% this year, compared with a 2% drop at Ryanair and a 5% gain at EasyJet Plc.

