British Airways Owner Beats Estimates, Trims Capacity Target

(Bloomberg) -- IAG SA posted third-quarter earnings that beat estimates on higher demand for trans-Atlantic routes, and said it expects the strong financial performance to continue for the rest of the year.

Adjusting operating profit at the owner of British Airways rose by 15% to more than €2 billion, beating the analysts’ average estimate. Revenue for the quarter came in at €9.33 billion ($10.1 billion), also ahead of predictions.

IAG’s earnings were fueled by the North Atlantic market, where capacity advanced almost 4% in the quarter. IAG separately announced a share buyback program of €350 million starting Nov. 11 as the company puts some of its cash reserves to use.

The airline group revised its capacity outlook for the full year, now predicting a 6% expansion from 7% previously, citing “the impact of disruption and aircraft availability.” Capacity growth in the fourth quarter will be at about 5%, the group said.

Operations have recently been hurt by engine issues that have kept some of the Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliners on the ground and forced the British Airways subsidiary to switch to some older 777 units. IAG Chief Executive Officer Luis Gallego said the more muted capacity outlook is partly attributed to that factor.

The stock jumped as much as 6.4% after the earnings announcement, bringing the gain this year to 50%.

IAG said it will continue to review network points and frequencies in Asia, which Galleo on a call with journalists said is “not right now a priority for us to have capacity” and that the company instead wants to “reinforce in the Atlantic.”

British Airways already suspended its London-Beijing route late last month, citing the additional cost of circumnavigating the Russian air space. Other airlines, including Virgin Atlantic Airways, SAS AB and Deutsche Lufthansa AG, have also cut back on Asian routes for that reason.

IAG is the last of the major European airline groups to report earnings for the quarter. Air France-KLM reported earnings that disappointed investors on Thursday, while Lufthansa published its figures last week.

