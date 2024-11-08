Cantor Fitzgerald Builds Out Industrial Team in New York, Chicago

(Bloomberg) -- Cantor Fitzgerald has expanded its industrial investment banking practice with multiple senior hires in its Chicago and New York offices.

The company added Sean McGann, Paul Rozylowicz and Mia Saini Duchnowski as managing directors on the industrials team, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News. Cantor also confirmed the hiring of Jason Wortendyke as head of Midwest investment banking, which Bloomberg reported in August.

“We continue to see significant momentum and growth across our global investment banking franchise. Industrials banking is just one of several focus areas in our broader expansion strategy,” Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Investment Banking Sage Kelly said in the memo.

A representative for Cantor confirmed the contents of the memo, while declining to comment further.

Rozylowicz, who will lead automotive coverage, joins from Bank of America where he coordinated automotive coverage globally. Duchnowski will lead coverage of private-capital firms in the industrials sector. She was previously chief executive and co-founder of skincare company Oars + Alps, which was sold to SC Johnson in 2019.

McGann will lead the bank’s energy transition and green manufacturing coverage. He previously worked at Chardan Capital Markets as managing director of energy transition advisory and principal investments. All three people will report to Jim Nappo, global head of industrials, according to the memo.

