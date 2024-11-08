Tesla Starts Offering Cybertruck Leases Starting at $999 a Month

A Tesla Cybertruck electric vehicle at the Paris Motor Show in Paris, France, on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. "We are finally starting to see smaller vehicles and more affordable EVs," said Serge Gachot, director of the Paris show. Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is now offering the option to lease its polarizing Cybertruck, with prices starting at $999 a month.

That monthly payment is available to US consumers who put $7,500 down toward leasing an all-wheel drive version of the electric pickup for three years, Tesla’s website shows. Lessees must pay as much as $1,715 a month, with zero down, to lease a Cyberbeast iteration of the model for two years.

Tesla began offering the option to lease after working through much of its backlog of Cybertruck orders. Initial versions of the truck cost more than $100,000, a far cry from the $39,900 starting price that Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk touted when first unveiling a prototype of the pickup in 2019.

While the Cybertruck ranks well behind the Model Y sport utility vehicle and Model 3 sedan, Tesla told investors last month that it was the third best-selling EV in the US last quarter. The company has yet to break out how many of the pickups it’s delivering on a quarterly basis, instead lumping those figures together with its two oldest vehicles, the Model S sedan and Model X SUV.

