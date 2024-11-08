UK Families Paying ‘Over the Odds for’ Infant Formula, CMA Says

(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s competition watchdog has raised further concerns that British families are paying too much for infant formula, despite choosing not to escalate its probe earlier this year.

Unlike with other foods, “there is little pressure on manufacturers or retailers to shelter customers from increases in manufacturing costs, which have largely been passed on quickly and in full,” the Competition and Markets Authority said Friday.

French dairy group Danone SA and Swiss food giant Nestle SA dominate the formula market in the UK, with more than 80% market share. According to a CMA analysis, the price of branded formula rose 24% from September 2021 to September 2023, while own-label jumped up 45%.

The CMA also highlighted the concerns that stressed parents often first choose infant formula when emerging from hospital, and must select from a confusingly similar array of bands without clear access to impartial information. It says it will now consult with government and industry before making final recommendations early next year.

