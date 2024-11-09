Trudeau Warns US Tariffs on Canada Would ‘Hurt American Workers’

Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, arrives for question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. Trudeau suffered a big political setback as his Liberal Party lost a special election in a Montreal district that until recently had been considered safe ground for him.

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned that US workers would suffer the consequences of any tariffs or trade barriers imposed on Canadian goods by Washington.

“The interconnectedness between the supply chains in Canada and the United States, the reliableness of Canada as a partner to so many, and so much of the American economy, means that tariffs or a thickening of the border between Canada and the US will inevitably hurt American workers, American jobs as well,” Trudeau said Friday at a press conference in Vancouver.

The Canadian leader appealed in his comments directly to the interests of Donald Trump, whose strategy throughout his election campaign was to win over blue-collar workers. The president-elect said he’ll impose a minimum 10% tariff on everything the US imports, and has not promised exemptions for Canada.

The policy could mean a 1.7% hit to the US neighbor’s real GDP by the end of 2028, according to economists at Desjardins.

Trump said he wants a “pro-American trade policy that uses tariffs to encourage production here and bring trillions and trillions of dollars back home.”

Trudeau reiterated on Friday that Canada is aligned with the US on tackling what he called “overcapacity” from China, with 100% tariffs on electric vehicles from the Asian nation and 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum.

“There’s an awful lot Canada and the US are going to be able to do together to successfully compete with the world,” Trudeau said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.