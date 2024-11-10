Somali Cabinet Backs Former Army Chief for Return Stint at Helm

(Bloomberg) -- Odawa Yusuf Rage, former commander of Somalia’s national army, has been nominated to return to that position in an extraordinary meeting convened by cabinet ministers in Mogadishu.

Somalia has been shaking up several military positions within its armed forces in an effort to boost the effort to free the country from the grip of Islamist group al-Shabaab, although attacks on the group have been relatively low for the past few months.

In a press release, the cabinet said the nomination of Rage would revitalize the national army’s operations. Rage had been removed as army chief in 2023.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.