Chipotle Names Scott Boatwright as CEO

(Bloomberg) -- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. said its board selected Scott Boatwright as its permanent chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Boatwright had been serving as interim CEO since Brian Niccol vacated the role to go to Starbucks Corp. He was chief operating officer before that. The burrito chain said the decision was made “after a robust and thorough process.”

Chipotle shares rose less than 1% at 12:35 p.m. in New York trading. The Wall Street Journal earlier reported the appointment.

