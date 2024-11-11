Citi and Waterfall Back Iwoca’s Lending to British Businesses

(Bloomberg) -- British lender Iwoca has secured £200 million ($258 million) in debt funding in a deal led by Wall Street firms.

The London-based online credit provider has a fresh debt line from Citigroup Inc. and New York-headquartered Waterfall Asset Management, allowing Iwoca to double its loan offers to as much as £1 million each.

“The underlying demand from businesses for financing continues to be very high,” said Christoph Rieche, Iwoca’s chief executive officer and co-founder. “And we’ve seen that small businesses continue to be very resilient.”

The firm lent a a total of £730 million across 35,000 business loans in the year through October, representing 76% year-on-year growth. Rieche added earnings, which reached £22 million last year, are expected to double in 2024. He said the team was actively hiring to add to its almost 500 headcount and was moving into a larger office in London’s West End early next year.

Iwoca’s latest investment follows a series of debt rounds in the past two years, including a £270 million debt facility in May this year from Citigroup, Insight Investment, Barclays Plc and Varde Partners.

For specialty finance group Waterfall, it’s a further move into UK corporate debt after supporting Funding Circle with a £1 billion lending partnership in 2022.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.