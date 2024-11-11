Continental Sees Rising Auto Unit Earnings on Higher Car Output

(Bloomberg) -- Continental AG expects earnings at its key automotive unit to improve in the current quarter as carmaking clients roll out several new models, bolstering production.

Continental’s third-quarter adjusted operating earnings beat analyst projections on robust early demand for winter tires in Europe. The German parts maker also is continuing a cost-cutting push that helped bolster the auto unit’s margin in the period.

“This was a good Q3 from Conti,” Bernstein analysts led by Harry Martin said in a note on Monday. The car-parts business benefited “from cost reductions, efficiency measures and price negotiations.”

Continental shares rose as much as 9.3% in Frankfurt, the steepest intraday gain since July. The stock is still down more than a fifth this year.

Continental, Robert Bosch GmbH and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are lowering expenses to deal with a downturn in the automotive industry. Continental is also moving forward with plans to separate and possibly list its car-parts business, which employs around 100,000 people.

“Automotive is on track to fulfill the requirements for a spinoff by the end of 2025,” Chief Executive Officer Nikolai Setzer said Monday. “This spinoff is still being evaluated.”

Bosch and ZF together plan to cut more than 20,000 jobs, while Schaeffler AG said last week it plans reduce or relocate thousands of positions in Europe and close two sites to save money. Industry executives have blamed high energy prices and overbearing bureaucracy as reasons for a manufacturing exodus from Europe’s biggest economy.

Conti is betting on rising global automotive production in the current quarter as several automakers start sales of new models.

The German manufacturer slightly lowered its annual sales outlook, to a level largely in line with consensus, because of weak demand from industry clients in Europe and North America.

The parts maker now sees as much as €42 billion ($45 billion) in revenue, from as much as €42.5 billion earlier, after sales and earnings of its Contitech business declined in the third quarter. The unit makes non-tire rubber and plastic components.

