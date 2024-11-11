Haiti Shutters Airport After Spirit Airlines Jet Hit by Gunfire

(Bloomberg) -- A Spirit Airlines plane was strafed by bullets as it was landing in Haiti’s capital, prompting authorities to close down the nation’s main airport.

The flight from Fort Lauderdale was diverted to the Dominican Republic and one flight attendant was injured, the airline said in a statement.

“An inspection revealed evidence of damage to the aircraft consistent with gunfire,” Spirit said. “One flight attendant on board reported minor injuries and is being evaluated by medical personnel. No guest injuries were reported.”

The company said it was suspending service to Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, and another city, Cap-Haitien, “pending further evaluation.” In a separate statement, the US Embassy in Haiti said operations at the country’s main international airport, the Toussaint-Louverture, had been shut down.

The incident marks an escalation of violence in a country where gangs have killed more than 3,600 people this year alone. Haiti has been engulfed in political turmoil, with Garry Conille ousted as prime minister on Sunday, as it struggles to come up with a response to brutal gangs who control vast amounts of its territory.

The US embassy said it “is aware of gang-led efforts to block travel to and from Port-au-Prince which may include armed violence, and disruptions to roads, ports, and airports.”

