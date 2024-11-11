High AT1 Bond Demand Allows Banks to Push for More Favorable Clauses

(Bloomberg) -- High demand for Additional Tier 1 bonds is allowing banks to add in clauses that give them more flexibility over when and how they redeem the risky debt.

So-called clean-up call options have been included on more than 40% of European AT1 bonds this year, based on data compiled by Bloomberg. The clause means lenders can sweep up bonds still outstanding after a buyback, whether holders want to redeem or not. That was practically non-existent two years ago. Banks had already been favoring longer six-month call windows to have a better chance of issuing new debt at a good time.

The two features — along with a recent regulatory clarification by the European Banking Authority — mean lenders have more power than ever when it comes to managing their AT1 capital. And with demand for the bonds running high, investors are willing to swallow the clauses, even as they make their returns less predictable.

“If an issuer has five or six times demand for a deal, it can take advantage by adding clean-up calls or six-month call windows as free options,” said Bruno Duarte, portfolio manager at Algebris Investments.

Sweden’s Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB and Germany’s Landesbank Baden-Württemberg are among issuers that recently added clean-up call options to new AT1s. The option means the lenders can scoop up any bonds left in the market — for example after a buyback — if a quarter of the original amount, or less, is still trading.

A spokesperson at SEB said it had become “market standard” to include this clause in AT1s. A representative for LBBW said the calls have become a widely-used feature, having been validated by the EBA.

This summer, the EBA said clean-up clauses are an acceptable feature of AT1 bonds, having received questions on whether this feature would create an incentive for lenders to call. When AT1 rules were first drawn up, regulators said no clause should provide an incentive to call, because that would undermine the perpetual design of the bonds.

Demand Outstrips Supply

In theory, options allowing the lender more flexibility should increase the borrowing cost to account for the additional uncertainty for investors. But demand is far outstripping supply, with SEB getting orders of more than 3.5 times for its recent $500 million issue, according to a person familiar with the transaction, who asked not to be named. LBBW also saw robust demand during the offering of its €750 million bond, a person familiar with that deal said.

AT1s have been on a hot streak for the past 18 months, as investors sought to benefit from the high yields on offer after the historic wipeout of $17 billion of Credit Suisse notes in early 2022. While that trade is now getting played out, orders for AT1s sold in Europe this year still covered the size of the sales by more than 4.3 times, based on data compiled by Bloomberg. The ratio in other financial sector debt sales this year barely exceeds three times.

Clean-up calls have been a long-standing feature in other parts of the bond market, designed to allow borrowers to overcome any stubborn holdouts — and reduce the cost of servicing an insignificant portion of an issue.

But this type of call on an AT1 is “on the more aggressive side of issuer behavior,” according to Adam Whiteley, head of global credit at Insight Investment. “These are complex instruments. There are a number of moving parts that could extend or shorten,” the redemption, he said. These factors include clauses to repay the bonds if they no longer count as capital or if their tax treatment changes, regardless of the main call option schedule.

The new popularity of clean-up calls adds to the increasing complexity of AT1s, which were introduced after the financial crisis to ensure investors, instead of taxpayers, take losses first when a bank is in trouble. Banks previously had one shot at calling their AT1 bonds at the first opportunity, typically one or two months in advance of a set date. And because market convention dictated that they should be called regardless of how expensive it was, this meant that it was sometimes a costly exercise.

That led to the introduction of a six-month call window some five years ago — giving banks a greater chance of tapping a favorable issuance window. This has become a pervasive feature, with about three-quarters of AT1s this year featuring it.

To be sure, banks may not be able to use these flexibility levers for every AT1, especially if investor demand for the debt fades.

In general, however, the trend toward more flexibility for borrowers means more uncertainty for investors, raising the probability of unforeseen outcomes.

“A simpler, cleaner and more consistent structure is an advantage to everyone,” said Algebris’ Duarte. “If you move away from that, you potentially open up Pandora’s box and it could be hard to contain the unintended fallout.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.