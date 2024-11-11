Nissan Shares Fall Further on Weak Outlook, Plans to Cut Jobs

Nissan Motor Co. Magnite vehicles on the production line at the Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt. manufacturing plant in Chennai, India, on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Renault SA is selling a second tranche of its remaining stake in Japanese partner Nissan Motor Co., which may help the French carmaker return to an investment grade rating. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Nissan Motor Co. shares extended their losses Monday after moves to cut thousands of jobs and slash production capacity cast doubt on Chief Executive Officer Makoto Uchida’s plans to turn around the carmaker.

The automaker’s shares fell as much as 5% in early trading, following a 6% decline on Friday. The two-day plunge has wiped around $1 billion off Nissan’s market value.

The selloff was triggered after the company said Thursday that it plans to dismiss 9,000 workers, cut 20% of its manufacturing capacity and sell part of its stake in Mitsubishi Motors Corp. The firm also reported a 94% drop in first-half net income and lowered its full-year profit forecast 70% to ¥150 billion.

The dire outlook is in stark contrast to Uchida’s strategy update earlier this year, when he said Nissan would bolster annual sales by 1 million cars by 2027. Since then, it has only reduced output, including in June when it shut one of its plants in China and reduced employee shifts in Mexico.

Nissan decided last year to re-balance its decades-long alliance with Renault SA.

In September, as part of that plan, Nissan announced it would buy back ¥79.9 billion of its shares from Renault, or about 195.5 million shares.

Swapping more shares with Renault might be Nissan’s only option, according to Jefferies International Ltd. analysts.

“Selling Mitsubishi Motor shares will provide only modest relief to Nissan’s liquidity, making it difficult for the automaker to further repurchase its own shares,” the analysts said in a note. “With Nissan’s contribution to Renault’s earnings, cash flow and strategy now marginal, Renault should explore swapping shares with Nissan,” they wrote.

