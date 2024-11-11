Rolls-Royce Moves to Placate Airlines With Trent 1000 Task Force

An attendee walks past a Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc Trent 1000 aircraft engine on display at the Singapore Airshow held at the Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. The air show runs through Feb. 11. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc has set up a task force to address maintenance issues with engines that power Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliner jet after British Airways and Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd. said they had to cancel some routes because of a lack of planes.

The group will bring together employees from operations, supply chain, engineering, technology and planning teams to speed up maintenance on the Trent 1000 model, Rolls-Royce said in an email Monday. The company will also increase investment in maintenance and repair facilities to create short-term surge capacity, which it aims to then double by 2030.

“We take the industry-wide issue that the aerospace supply chain is currently dealing with extremely seriously,” a Rolls-Royce spokesman said in the email. “We’ve introduced a number of initiatives to reduce the impact on our customers.”

The British enginemaker has come under fire from British Airways and Virgin after both airlines said they’d scrap some routes next summer due to a shortage of aircraft caused by 787 maintenance. Virgin said it would delay the restart of services to Tel Aviv and a new route to Ghana, while BA will remove Bahrain and Kuwait from its schedule.

Boeing’s 787 comes with a choice of two engines: The Trent 1000 and a model by General Electric Co. The latter is the more popular variant, and British Airways recently announced that it would switch to that model from Rolls-Royce power plants.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.