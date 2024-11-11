Southwest Air to Offer Buyouts at 18 Airports, Headquarters

Travelers at the Southwest Airlines check-in area at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in San Francisco, California, US, on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. Southwest Airlines Co. is expected to release earnings figures on October 24. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Southwest Airlines Co. will offer voluntary departure packages or extended leaves to airport workers in 18 cities and at its headquarters as aircraft delivery delays force the carrier to trim its flying plans.

The offers will be extended to airport ground workers such as customer service, ramp and operations agents, as well as cargo employees and their supervisors in some cases, the company said in a statement Monday.

Southwest didn’t immediately say how many workers will receive the offers, which will be shared this month. Those who accept will leave the airline at the end of the year, the airline said.

Southwest is grappling with expensive new labor contracts and a slowdown in Boeing Co.’s ability to deliver aircraft on schedule, which have increased costs. The carrier has said it will receive just 20 new planes this year, down from an earlier expectation of 79. It won’t get any long-awaited 737 Max 7s, forcing it to delay the retirement of older planes.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.